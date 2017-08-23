Penfield Heritage Day celebrated

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Adirondack author Jeff Kelly brought his books to Heritage Day. He wrote “The 21 Mine” and other novels.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

The chickens are hot off the grill at Heritage Day.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

People waited in line for the famous Penfield Heritage Day chicken barbecue in Ironville on Sunday.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

The band Loose Monkeys, Matt Foley (left) and Chris LaPointe, played for the Penfield Heritage Day.

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

William Buell and his wife, Karen, brought their classic 1943 Willys Jeep to Penfield.