Pictured is Mrs. Kim McKenna's second grade class, who were awarded prizes for collecting over $65, the most of any single classroom.

JOHNSBURG – During the month of March, the Johnsburg Central School National Junior and Senior Honor Societies hosted “Pennies for Patients,” a coin drive which supports the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s mission to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients. Johnsburg Central School students collected and donated over $350 for the cause.