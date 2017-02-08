Pension forfeiture heads to the voters

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Onasill through Creative Commons Licensing Both houses of the state legislature have approved a constitutional amendment allowing judges to strip the felonious officials of their taxpayer-funded retirement benefits

PLATTSBURGH — Should public officials convicted of felony crimes be stripped of their pensions?

The answer will ultimately be up to state voters this November.

The state legislature last week approved a constitutional amendment allowing judges to strip felonious officials of their pension and retirement benefits if they commit a crime related to their official duty.

The amendment, which received bipartisan support, would extend the legislation to all state public officials — not just those who took office after 2011, to which the current law applies.

For Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), combatting corruption has become something of a pet issue, and the lawmaker has magnified his calls for crackdowns following the arrest and conviction of several high-profile lawmakers in recent years on fraud charges, including former Speaker Sheldon Silver.

“For too long, public officials have used the system to their advantage and, even after being arrested and convicted, reap the benefits of their time in office,” Stec said in a statement.

Stec called the law “common-sense legislation” and said he was discouraged that it that it took so long for Assembly Democrats to address the issue.

The lawmaker in the past has sponsored his own pension forfeiture bill and proposed legislation for campaign finance reform and term limits.

Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) also voted in support of the bill.

“I was proud to cast my vote for greater accountability and transparency in our state government,” Jones said in a statement. “Politicians who choose to abuse their powers and betray the public trust should be held responsible for the crimes they commit.”

Despite the strong language, the bill does contain several escape hatches.

Revocation is not automatic: The bill would require a notice and court hearing in which a judge would determine whether to reduce or revoke the pension.

The court could also examine if pulling the benefits would result in “undue hardship or other inequity” upon any dependent children, spouse or other dependents, and adjust payments accordingly.

And lawmaker approval is just one hurdle.

Now that the bill has passed in the Assembly twice, and was approved by the Senate, the resolution will appear on the ballot in November.

If approved by voters, these provisions will only apply to crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 2018.

The legislature also approved a measure requiring lawmakers who earn over $5,000 per year in outside income to seek a ruling from the independent Legislative Ethics Commission to clear them of possible conflicts of interest.

Current legislators are required to submit information within their first 30 days if they plan to continue earning outside income.

The legislation comes as the state continues to push for ethics reforms.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month announced the latest in a comprehensive package of reforms.

In additional to the pension provisions, the governor said he would work to advance constitutional amendments to limit outside income, impose term limits for elected officials and advance legislation that would close the so-called “LLC loophole” that allows LLCs to give large sums of money to political campaigns.