People’s Climate March: A trip worth taking

× Area residents Heather Lynn, Jennifer Monroe and Sharon Stone participated in the People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C. on April 29. Photo by Mike Corey

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The bus ride was long, somewhat uncomfortable and noisy, but still interesting, and we knew we could handle it, as we were going to Washington to participate in the People’s Climate March.

The event, joined by hundreds across the nation, was planned to mark the hallmark 100th day of the new president’s term, and to raise awareness on climate change.

Four folks from Minerva met up with a handful of SUNY Albany students and others from the Albany area during early on April 29.

When we left Minerva, the air temperature was in the low 50’s.

By the time we gathered with thousands of other marchers at the march site, the temperatures rose into the low 90’s.

After the bus dropped us off not far from the Washington Monument, we moved slowly to the starting point.

Signs were everywhere, and nearly every one of the 200,000 people present had one.

The signs detailed messages on green jobs, climate change action, chastising global warming deniers, and the need to wake up and see what’s going on in the world.

“There is no Plan B” was popular, as was “Separate oil and state.”

× Thousands marched in Washington, D.C. as part of a nationwide day to bring attention to climate change issues. Photo by Mike Corey

This was a peaceful march, and while law enforcement representatives were present, they had little to do other than be visible.

The feeling within the crowd was one of hope, solidarity and exuberance.

People wanted to be there.

Another theme that showed up in form of chants and rally cries was that of democracy.

Freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble, and the right to freely petition the government to listen to grievances are all core parts of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

This was an exercise in democracy.

From a site near the Potomac River, we marched up Jefferson Avenue to a point not far from the U.S. Capitol, then along Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House.

As the crowd marched past the Trump International Hotel, the marchers chanted, “Shame, shame.”

A key part of the day included a plan to have marchers surround the White House, but the idea did not come to fruition, as a detour forced the crowd to move to the lawn area around the Washington Monument.

The march was well-organized, and the organizers did realize how hot it would likely be on the streets of D.C., making sure water was available along the way.

We promised ourselves that we would return to Washington to be tourists at sometime in the future, but we felt that for the short time we there, it was worth the trip.

People of all ages and stripes were present for the march, and it was good to be a part of it.