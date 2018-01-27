People are off to the ‘Citizen Races’ at the Ski Bowl

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gore Mountain A flier advertises Citizens Races being held at the North Creek Ski Bowl on Tuesday evenings through Feb. 13. Participants will be able to classic ski, ski skate, or snowshoe around a 1.5 kilometer course, from one to three times. There will be awards for those who participate three to five times. The event is free for Johnsburg residents with a resident card for Gore Mountain, or for ticketed Gore guests, or $10 for anyone else who wants to participate.

JOHNSBURG | For those who made resolutions to be healthier, have more fun, or just get out into the community more, they might consider taking part in the Citizens Races being held at the North Creek Ski Bowl, Tuesday nights through Feb. 13.

Emily Stanton, marketing manager at Gore Mountain, said the “races” are actually non-competitive, with racers only competing with themselves and the clock.

“We log their times so people can monitor their progress,” Stanton said.

Participants have the options of choosing classic skiing, skate skiing or snowshoeing the lit, stadium course laid out on a 1.5 kilometer course.

Racers can go for one to three loops (1.5, 3, or 4.5 kilometers).

“The whole course is lit up and you can see everything from the bowl. The course is very professional, well laid-out, and groomed beautifully,” Stanton said. “People can come out on a Tuesday night and keep their resolutions even if people just want to walk the course.”

Stanton snowshoed the course on the first night, which was last Tuesday.

“Get out on snowshoes and walk the course for whatever distance is best for you,” she said.

Citizens Races will continue every Tuesday through Feb. 13. Registration and bib pick-up are from 6 to 6:20 p.m., and the races begin with a mass start at 6:30 p.m. at the stadium area. There will be music from 7 to 9 p.m., with awards starting at 7:30 p.m.

Participants who join all five races will be in the running for a “Best Turnout” prize. Participants who join three or more races will be in the running for a “Most Improved” prize (based on times). Prizes in both categories will be awarded on Feb. 13.

The Citizens Races are free for ticketed guests and season pass holders.

Gore Mountain is running a Tuesday night special of $10 to participate in the Citizens Races.

Johnsburg residents who have picked up cards from the town hall can participate for free.

The resident cards are free and allow for six visits to Gore Mountain attractions, three of which can be used in the summer, or all six during the winter.

“All you need is trail access for the evening,” Stanton said.

Citizen Races participants are eligible to win raffle prizes that include gift certificates to Becks Tavern, the Upper Hudson Trails Alliance (UHTA), and Gore Mountain. Racing is followed by a social gathering in the Ski Bowl Lodge. Food will be available for sale.