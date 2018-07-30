Pepper spray approved for village officers

LAKE GEORGE | Village police officers will soon be armed with pepper spray, ready to curb street fights as well as halt violence in domestic incidents.

The village board voted July 16 to provide its peace officers with pepper spray — and paying for training in its use for four officers not yet certified to deploy it.

A half dozen other peace officers in the village already have such certification.

The trustees approved the measures as proposed by Jerry Casertino, supervisor of the village’s law enforcement personnel.

Village trustees had heard that several officers in the area had recently been hospitalized after breaking up a fight between a man and a woman and such situations could be avoided through the use of pepper spray.

“Our peace officers are the only law officers from here to Albany that do not have such a tool to defend themselves,” Casertino told the board. “Pepper spray would give our officers another tool to de-escalate situations.”

Training is to be conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s department, and arming four officers with the pepper spray will cost $340 total, Casertino said.

Blais said the village’s liability insurance wouldn’t be affected by arming the officers with pepper spray, as long as a policy was in place in its use — and Casertino said he had already drafted a proposed policy.

Board member Joe Mastrodomenico asked if the village’s peace officers were trained to “read” situations that could escalate into violence, and Casertino said they were indeed briefed on the topic.

“Yes, they know when to radio for help during disputes they encounter,” he said.