Perennial sale set by Lake George Garden Club

WARRENSBURG — The second installment of the Lake George Community Garden Club’s annual Perennial Sale is to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Warrensburgh Farmers Market on River Street, across from Curtis Lumber. The first session of the sale was held last Saturday in Lake George Village.

This upcoming sale is to include a large number of high quality perennials, potted and ready to plant. Members of the garden club will be on hand to share planting instructions and gardening tips.

The sale will also feature garden art objects created by club members — painted rocks, decorative pots and more — intended to add intrigue to a garden plot.

Proceeds from the sale go towards civic beautification projects, scholarships for high school students pursuing a career in horticulture or ecology, and camperships for youth to attend DEC’s Camp Colby.

For details on the perennial sale, contact Joan Jenkin at 798-9657 or jmjenkin1942@gmail.com. For information on the club, visit lakegeorgecommunitygardenclub.org.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines