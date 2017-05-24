Perennial sale set by Lake George Garden Club

WARRENSBURG — The second installment of the Lake George Community Garden Club’s annual Perennial Sale is to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Warrensburgh Farmers Market on River Street, across from Curtis Lumber. The first session of the sale was held last Saturday in Lake George Village.

This upcoming sale is to include a large number of high quality perennials, potted and ready to plant. Members of the garden club will be on hand to share planting instructions and gardening tips.

The sale will also feature garden art objects created by club members — painted rocks, decorative pots and more — intended to add intrigue to a garden plot.

Proceeds from the sale go towards civic beautification projects, scholarships for high school students pursuing a career in horticulture or ecology, and camperships for youth to attend DEC’s Camp Colby.

For details on the perennial sale, contact Joan Jenkin at 798-9657 or jmjenkin1942@gmail.com. For information on the club, visit lakegeorgecommunitygardenclub.org.