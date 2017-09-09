Peru ‘Applefest’ marks 40th year

× Expand Photo provided The 40th annual Applefest will return to Peru’s St. Augustine parish grounds on Sept. 16-17.

PERU | For Peru residents, autumn’s entrance isn’t signaled by the turning of leaves — but the return of Applefest.

What began as a fundraiser for St. Augustine’s School, according to Applefest Committee Member John Ryan, has morphed into a town-wide end-of-summer blowout.

“It brings the whole parish together, and it brings the whole community together,” Ryan said.

This year, the event is slated for Sept. 16-17.

As usual, residents can expect the Applefest parade to kick off festivities on Saturday.

The parade this year will begin at 11 a.m. and follow a path from Peru Elementary School to Pleasant and Main streets, before landing at the St. Augustine parish grounds.

At the parish grounds is where the bulk of the Applefest action will lie:

On tap this year is live music from the Plattsburgh Pipe and Drum Corps, the Bootleg Band and the SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir.

A craft fair will also be on site, alongside a variety of food vendors, games, new rides — including a ferris wheel — and two chainsaw carving shows.

A chicken barbecue is slated to round out the festivities on Sunday at noon.

Applefest remains the parish’s primary fundraiser, according to Ryan.

For more information about the upcoming festivities at this year’s Applefest, contact Ryan at 518-643-9386.