Peru Applefest returns for 41st year

× Expand File photo The 41st annual Applefest returns to Peru this weekend.

PERU | A 40-year-old advertisement for Peru’s staple fall event, Applefest, features a smiling apple licking its lips with a simple message. “Come to the Applefest.”

The events on tap back then are different from the ones slated for this weekend, when the annual Applefest returns to Peru for its 41st year.

Square dancing. Apple doll-making. At the time, there was a pie-eating contest between area politicians, including the Town of Plattsburgh’s supervisor, the county sheriff and a senator.

There most likely won’t be any pie politicking this weekend, but the family-friendly theme has prevailed through the decades — this year there will be games, wood carving, a dunking booth and a community barbecue.

“It’s about the community,” said Applefest Chairperson Dorina Falvo. Falvo has participated in nearly every fest since its inception, and this year will mark the last under her leadership. “It’s people coming together, it’s tradition, it’s fun. And it’s fun for all ages — I’m not just saying that.

“It’s a good kind of fun. It’s family fun. It’s healthy, outdoors fun.”

It all kicks off Sept. 15 with a parade from the Peru Central School grounds to the parish center on Main Street, slated for 11 a.m.

After the parade ends, a variety of craft vendors, rides, live music and other activities will be on-site through 4 p.m. at the St. Augustine’s Parish Center, next to the Peru Town Hall.

“I usually have a Christmas room, and this year there will be three different rooms,” added Father Alan Shnob. “The greatest Avon collection in the world will also be available for sale.”

Over 50 vendors will be on the grounds this year, according to Falvo. Apple fritters will be for sale.

“And we have fried oreos this year,” she said.

The next day, activities will be available during the same hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A chicken barbecue dinner will start at noon.

Attendance is free. Proceeds from the event benefit the St. Augustine’s Church.

Learn more by contacting the church offices at 518-643-2435.