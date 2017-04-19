Peru awaiting state feedback on revitalization plan

× Expand Rendering provided The first phase of the Peru Main Street Revitalization Plan includes eliminating the large shoulder on the side of North Main Street with Town Hall and constructing a planted buffer zone filled with trees and grass.

PERU — Town officials are awaiting input from stakeholders their proposal revitalization plan.

Peru officials submitted the first phase of the the three-part plan designed to improve the town’s main hub two months ago to the state Department of Transportation.

Approval and comments have yet to be returned, which is putting the project on standby, reported Town Councilman Donald McBrayer.

“It is being reviewed,” said Michael Flick, a DOT spokesman. “I don’t have a timeline for when our comments will be returned, but it should be fairly soon.”

The hope is to complete phase one this summer, said McBrayer.

This $150,000 project, funded by a state grant, will eliminate the larger shoulder on the side of North Main Street with Town Hall and incorporate a planted buffer zone filled with trees and grass.

How far improvements will go will be dependent on how the grant funding takes them, McBrayer said. The plan is to use in-kind services to save funds go as far down Main Street as possible.

“We want to get this moving as quickly as possible,” he said.

× Expand Rendering provided The second phase of the Peru Main Street Revitalization Plan includes the removal of the sidewalk and construction of an 8-foot-wide multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the opposite side of the town hall.

AFTER PHASE ONE...

Town officials approved unanimously last week to continue to seek funding for phases two and three of the project.

Estimated costs are yet to be determined by River Street Planning & Development officials, who were tasked with taking on this revitalization.

The proposed second phase includes the construction of a 8-foot-wide multi-use path for both pedestrians and bicyclists on the opposite side of Main Street. The final phase includes extending the sidewalk on both sides of the Route 22 bridge and making a connector path to the Little Ausable River Walking Trail.

Other priorities include tightening the intersection near Stewart’s and improving the overall look of the Route 22 bridge.

For more information or updates, visit perutown.com.