Peru awaiting state feedback on revitalization plan

Project would beautify Main Street, other areas

by

PERU — Town officials are awaiting input from stakeholders their proposal revitalization plan.

Peru officials submitted the first phase of the the three-part plan designed to improve the town’s main hub two months ago to the state Department of Transportation.

Approval and comments have yet to be returned, which is putting the project on standby, reported Town Councilman Donald McBrayer.  

“It is being reviewed,” said Michael Flick, a DOT spokesman. “I don’t have a timeline for when our comments will be returned, but it should be fairly soon.”  

The hope is to complete phase one this summer, said McBrayer.  

This $150,000 project, funded by a state grant, will eliminate the larger shoulder on the side of North Main Street with Town Hall and incorporate a planted buffer zone filled with trees and grass.  

How far improvements will go will be dependent on how the grant funding takes them, McBrayer said. The plan is to use in-kind services to save funds go as far down Main Street as possible.  

“We want to get this moving as quickly as possible,” he said.  

AFTER PHASE ONE... 

Town officials approved unanimously last week to continue to seek funding for phases two and three of the project.  

Estimated costs are yet to be determined by River Street Planning & Development officials, who were tasked with taking on this revitalization.  

The proposed second phase includes the construction of a 8-foot-wide multi-use path for both pedestrians and bicyclists on the opposite side of Main Street. The final phase includes extending the sidewalk on both sides of the Route 22 bridge and making a connector path to the Little Ausable River Walking Trail.  

Other priorities include tightening the intersection near Stewart’s and improving the overall look of the Route 22 bridge.  

For more information or updates, visit perutown.com

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines