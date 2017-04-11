Peru Central appoints interim superintendent

× Expand The Peru Central School Board of Education recently appointed Cynthia Ford-Johnston as interim superintendent. She’ll be taking over the reigns of Patrick Brimstein in May.

PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education has appointed Cynthia Ford-Johnston as the district’s interim superintendent.

Ford-Johnston has agreed to serve as an interim starting May 1, the district announced on Friday.

Ford-Johnston is a long-time educator who most recently served as the superintendent of Keene Central and Westport Central.

“As a lifelong resident of the North Country, I have always admired the Peru Central School District for its quality of education, strong sense of community and unflappable spirit,” she said in a statement. “I am honored to be asked to assist the district through this transition. I look forward to getting to know and work with the entire school community.”

Ford-Johnston’s term will expire on Dec. 31. The board said they expect a new superintendent by then.

Outgoing Superintendent Patrick Brimstein has agreed to stay has agreed to stay on until May 8 to ensure a smooth transition, officials said.

The appointment comes a few weeks after the Board of Education and Champlain Valley Educational Services held a public forum to introduce three candidates for the position, but announced shortly afterwards they would extend the search period.

Officials declined to discuss further details.

The board’s original goal was to appoint someone by April 20 with a start date of July 1.

“Cynthia Ford-Johnston is an experienced superintendent of schools who served in Keene for 18 years and as an interim superintendent in Westport for two years,” Board of Education President Kim Mayer said in a statement. “The board is delighted to have such a highly qualified interim leading our district as week continue the search for a permanent superintendent.”