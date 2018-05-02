Peru Central capital project to be put to voters

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
Peru Central School District Superintendent Thomas Palmer briefs residents about a proposed $18.4 million capital plan on this ballot this year at a recent Peru Town Board meeting. An informational session on the plan is set for May 8.
PERU | If voters approve, the Peru Central School District will embark on a four-year, $18.4 million capital plan this summer to upgrade infrastructure at buildings districtwide and convert the high school’s wrestling room into a multi-level fitness center.
The plan, which Superintendent Thomas Palmer said is years in the making, will be presented to voters on May 8 before formally going out to vote on May 15.
Planned upgrades include
- upgrades to school PA systems;
- air conditioning updates;
- building repairs;
- parking lot and sidewalk fixes;
- new furniture in the middle/high school library;
- media center and computer lab upgrades;
- renovations to the K-2 kitchen;
- updates to bring the school’s elevator into ADA compliance;
- commission of a parking study to improve ingress-egress at the high school;
- new storage and upgrades to the high school science room and art room;
- construction of a new loop road and 4,000 square-foot storage building.
The plans also include a proposal to convert the middle/high school wrestling room into a multi-level fitness center with weight-lifting and fitness equipment; convert the weight room into a training room; and install a $300,000 lighting system for the football field.
“This is a no-frills building project,” Palmer told residents and the Peru Town Board last Monday.
When paired with state funding, a $700,000 fund balance expenditure, and the retirement of debt from past capital projects, the plan is expected to translate to virtually no increase in taxes, he said, noting that the district had set aside over $1.7 million in the capital reserve for the project.
“This is the result of good, prudent planning,” Palmer said.
Priority items are expected to be completed by August 2019, while the project as a whole has an anticipated end-date of August 2021, according to district documents.
“I very much appreciate the various structural repairs, safety upgrades, health and wellness focus, and ADA upgrades to portions of the school — these changes will benefit everyone’s children,” said Steve Peters, a local parent and school board candidate. “LED lights and new heating systems can easily save the equivalent of a teacher’s salary. If these investments can keep teachers in place and keep taxes down, that’s a great thing.
“On the other hand, within a few years, fitness equipment will need repairs and can increase expense just as quickly. I’d want to be very sure that we can address these long-term operational expenses without negatively affecting the education of our children.”
Learn more about the plan at an info session in the community room at the Peru Middle/High School on May 8, 7 p.m.
The formal vote on the plan is set for May 15 from noon to 9 p.m. in the middle/high school gym.
PROPOSED BUDGET: Peru Central School District
Total appropriations: $49,078,985
Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value: The estimated tax rate for 2018-19 is $20.19, an increase of 0.3 percent from 2017-18’s rate of $20.11.
Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $5.60
Total tax levy: Estimated at $17,351,231.
Meets the cap? Yes.
Fund balance usage: $2,696,520
School board elections: There are two vacant positions to be filled on the Peru Central School Board of Education. The seats are at large for a full five-year term from July 1 to June 20, 2023. The candidates to appear on the ballot are: Sarah Mitchell, Steven Peters, Kim Mayer, Graham Niles, Scott Thurber.
Vote: The vote will take place on May 15, noon to 9 p.m. in the district’s junior/senior high school gym.
Ballot propositions: One proposition to authorize the purchase of two 65-passenger school buses and related equipment, at an estimated maximum cost of $120,500 each, and one wheelchair-accessible school bus at an estimated cost of $133,250; and one proposition to adopt the $18.4 million capital project.