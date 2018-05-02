Peru Central capital project to be put to voters

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Peru Central School District Superintendent Thomas Palmer briefs residents about a proposed $18.4 million capital plan on this ballot this year at a recent Peru Town Board meeting. An informational session on the plan is set for May 8.

PERU | If voters approve, the Peru Central School District will embark on a four-year, $18.4 million capital plan this summer to upgrade infrastructure at buildings districtwide and convert the high school’s wrestling room into a multi-level fitness center.

The plan, which Superintendent Thomas Palmer said is years in the making, will be presented to voters on May 8 before formally going out to vote on May 15.

Planned upgrades include

upgrades to school PA systems;

air conditioning updates;

building repairs;

parking lot and sidewalk fixes;

new furniture in the middle/high school library;

media center and computer lab upgrades;

renovations to the K-2 kitchen;

updates to bring the school’s elevator into ADA compliance;

commission of a parking study to improve ingress-egress at the high school;

new storage and upgrades to the high school science room and art room;

construction of a new loop road and 4,000 square-foot storage building.

The plans also include a proposal to convert the middle/high school wrestling room into a multi-level fitness center with weight-lifting and fitness equipment; convert the weight room into a training room; and install a $300,000 lighting system for the football field.

“This is a no-frills building project,” Palmer told residents and the Peru Town Board last Monday.

When paired with state funding, a $700,000 fund balance expenditure, and the retirement of debt from past capital projects, the plan is expected to translate to virtually no increase in taxes, he said, noting that the district had set aside over $1.7 million in the capital reserve for the project.

“This is the result of good, prudent planning,” Palmer said.

Priority items are expected to be completed by August 2019, while the project as a whole has an anticipated end-date of August 2021, according to district documents.

“I very much appreciate the various structural repairs, safety upgrades, health and wellness focus, and ADA upgrades to portions of the school — these changes will benefit everyone’s children,” said Steve Peters, a local parent and school board candidate. “LED lights and new heating systems can easily save the equivalent of a teacher’s salary. If these investments can keep teachers in place and keep taxes down, that’s a great thing.