Peru Central continuing superintendent search

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling From left Christopher Quinn, Linda Doty and Rick Moore

PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education and Champlain Valley Educational Services has announced they will continue their search for a new superintendent.

“The board has decided to continue the search for a district leader who will be the best fit for the Peru Central School District’s requirements in the years to come,” said CVES in a statement on Monday. “More information on the continued search process will be forthcoming in the future.”

The district introduced three potential candidates — Linda Doty, Rick Moore and Christopher Quinn — to fill the superintendent slot slated to be vacated by Patrick Brimstein at the end of the school year.

CVES District Superintendent of Schools Mark Davey declined to say whether these three candidates are still in the running for this position.

“CVES and Peru CSD do not comment on employment matters involving specific individuals,” Davey told the Sun.

Board of Education President Kim Mayer echoed similar sentiments, but did say the timeline for the search may be discussed either at the next budget workshop on April 6 or the regular board of education meeting on April 18.

The original goal was to appoint someone by April 20 with a start date of July 1.

Brimstein’s last day is May 8.

“We obviously need a superintendent,” Mayer said. “We’re going to be actively searching for one.”

DURING THE FORUM

Doty, Moore and Quinn made their cases at a district-sponsored forum last week.

Doty is a principal for the Oswego City School District. Moore is a superintendent of the Belleville Henderson School District in Jefferson County. Quinn is a high school assistant principal at the Stafford County Public School in Virginia.

All three shared their extensive backgrounds as educators and administrators, along with their goals for the future of the district.

Reviewing the school curriculum and finding ways to better instruct the students was one of their top priorities.

“Education is an art form,” said Moore. “We need to find ways to take the standards the state gives us and make them reach out to students.”

Finding ways to incorporate more fun and enjoyment in the classroom is the answer, said Moore.

Giving kids choices on how to learn a specific subject is another solution, said Quinn. “Poor results are seldom the fault of people, but the way we teach them,” he said. “Kids learn different and we have to learn differently to teach them.”

Incorporating more technology into the classrooms and promoting more project-based learning were a few suggestions made by each candidate.

All three candidates said if elected, they want to start off their reign by learning the ins and outs of the district.

Making relationships with the board members, staff, parents and community members was one of their main goals. The second was creating collaborations between everyone in the district.

“Every student matters and everyone in the district matters,” Doty said. “I want to get to know district better and everyone in it better.”

Doty said she would be willing to go as far as doing ride alongs on school bus routes to learn more about the bus drivers and the students.

Attending school functions and joining school and local organizations is another goal of hers, if selected.