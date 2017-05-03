Peru Central nets garden grant

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Peru Central officials are looking to grow fresh vegetables and herbs for school lunches. The greens will be used for the 3-6 house salad bar and the salad plates served to the rest of the students.

PERU — Fresh veggies and herbs grown in-house are coming to Peru Central.

The district will soon grow and serve fresh herbs and salad greens to all its students starting next school year thanks to a grant from the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative.

The $200 grant will allow for a growing system that can accommodate up to 20 different kinds of vegetables, fruit and herbs.

The fresh herbs will replace the dry ones normally put in school lunches, such as cilantro, rosemary and thyme, said school food service director Jeannine Kerr. The greens will be used for the 3-6 house salad bar and the salad plates provided to the other students throughout the district.

The goal is to put one tower garden in each cafeteria, said Kerr. The first one will go in the 3-6 house and be maintained by cafeteria workers and student groups, like the earth club.

Students in the earth club and community members currently maintain and grow goods in the Peru Elementary Garden during the summer.

The tower garden will give students access to fresh foods year round.

“What we offer has increased dramatically over the years,” Kerr said. “We want to continue to offer a lot more fresh produce.”

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Peru Central serves a wide variety of fresh fruits and veggies during their school lunches every day. Officials are looking to serve more goods grown on site next school year.

ADIRONDACK F2S

Schools across the state are required to serve at least one cup of fruit and veggies to each student, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. Fresh, canned and frozen foods are allowed.

The Adirondack Farm to School Initiative was launched in 2012 by the Saranac Central School District to assist districts wanting to provide local fresh fruits and vegetables to kids.

“The Adirondack Farm to School Initiative helps build connections between schools, communities, local farmers and food producers,” said Zohar Gitlis, Adirondack Farm to School coordinator, in an email. “We believe in providing students with tasty and wholesome local food options while teaching them where their food comes.”

Along with Peru, several other school districts won grant funding this year, including Indian Lake, Long Lake, Newcomb, Ticonderoga and Schroon Lake.

“Most of the awardees are using grant funds to initiate or support school gardening efforts,” said Gitlis in an email.

These districts joined the several schools already part of the initiative — Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Keene.

To learn more about the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative, visit adkfarmtoschool.com or the Facebook page “Adirondack Farm to School.”