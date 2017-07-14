Peru Central School chided in state audit

× Expand File photo Peru Central School District was cited by the state comptroller’s office late last month for inadequate supervision of extracurricular activity funds.

PERU — The Peru Central School District was cited by the state comptroller’s office last month for inadequate supervision of extracurricular activity funds.

The audit revealed district officials did not properly review student ledgers that detailed club finances.

Among other discrepancies, this oversight resulted in $6,976 in spending that was not appropriately documented, according to the report.

“Faculty advisors did not ensure that all student treasurers maintained appropriate ledgers to account for collections, disbursements and a daily running cash balance,” the report read.

The audit also found that cash collections were not deposited in a “timely manner” — one deposit not being made until 20 days after the money was initially collected.

“The (Peru Central School) District is committed to improving its financial operations to properly carry its fiduciary responsibilities,” said Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnson, who is serving in the school’s top slot after the resignation of Patrick Rumstein late last year.

“Many of the issues presented in the report have already been addressed or will be addressed within a detailed plan action that the district is currently in the process of crafting,” Ford-Johnson wrote in the district’s official response letter.

The audit looked at 10 of the district’s 18 “extra-classroom” clubs.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, $161,705 was spent on club activities.