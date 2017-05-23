Peru Central students launch fundraising campaign for CA trip

× Five Peru Central students are planning to advance to the FBLA national championships in July. Pictured above (L-R) are Kiersten McCarthy, Steven Mills, Emily Rock and Sara Szczypien, who all plan on competing. Not pictured is James Matthews. Photo by Teah Dowling

PERU — Nine Peru Central students landed top slots in a state competition designed help teenagers explore potential career paths last month.

But if they don’t raise $2,000, they cannot attend the Future Business Leaders of America’s national competition in California this July.

Out of the 10 students who entered last month’s FBLA NY State Competition in April, nine came out on top against hundreds of students from across the state.

Winners included Ella Messner, James Matthews, Kiersten McCarthy, Steven Mills, William Ess, Sara Szczypien, Allison Beattie, Emily Rock and Maria Vincelette.

But only five — Rock, Matthews, McCarthy, Szczypien and Mills — are planning to attend the national contest if they can raise the money.

The district is chipping in for flight costs, leaving the students to pay for entry fees, hotel rooms and food.

The students had already contributed $500 for the state installment.

“It’s expensive,” Szczypien said. “That’s one of the reasons why a lot of our other classmates aren’t going.”

The students are now fundraising to cover the expenses.

“Hopefully, we can raise the money,” said Mills. “I wanna win and I think we have a good chance at winning.”

The group plans on reaching out to local businesses and will schedule a series of fundraisers.

But they still have their eyes on the skills that propelled them to victory in the first place.

Mills and McCarthy, who received second place in the computer gaming and programming division, are revamping their video game and presentation.

Mills created his own version of PAC-MAN, while McCarthy made a PowerPoint slideshow on why they chose that particular game and how they created it and presented it to a panel of judges – projects that took around a week to complete.

“It was not easy,” said Mills. “But in the end everything turned out great.”

ABOUT FBLA

FBLA is the largest nationally recognized student leadership organization in the world designed to help prepare students to be leaders in the business world.

Hundreds of school districts participated in the state’s competition in Rochester, which featured just under 80 different categories from business law and cyber security to journalism and public speaking.

Peru Central was the only school in Clinton County to compete this year. The five students intend on being the first Peru Central students to win the national contest.

PURSUING DREAMS

But whatever the outcome, many are college-bound.

Upon graduation, Szczypien will be attending SUNY Plattsburgh for accounting, while Mills will be going to the Rochester Institute of Technology for game design and development.

McCarthy, a junior, said she’s not sure what the future holds, but her newfound public speaking and presentation skills have her leaning toward a career in business.

“I used to be an awful public speaker, but I’ve become a lot more confident,” she said. “Whatever happens, the future looks bright.”

Anyone interested in helping these five students get to nationals can contact advisor Karen Rock at krock@perucsd.org.