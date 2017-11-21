Peru, Chazy elect new town supervisors

× Expand File photo Unofficial general election results from the Clinton County Board of Elections show that two towns will welcome new supervisors, three incumbents have beat a challenge and secured another term and four town supervisors ran unopposed and were reelected.

PLATTSBURGH | The towns of Peru and Chazy will welcome new town supervisors next year.

William Arthur has won the race for Chazy Town Supervisor, and in Peru, Town Councilman Brandy McDonald has secured the town’s top seat.

Both seats were vacancies.

Between 968 in-person votes and 42 absentees, Arthur secured a total of 522 votes, with 460 votes for challenger Jerry Marking.

Arthur, a local businessman, told The Sun last month that his goal if elected was to increase the town’s tax base.

McDonald won 874 votes over his opponent, James Langley, with 774. In total, 1,577 in-person and 106 absentee and affidavit ballots were counted.

Both McDonald, a town councilman, and Langley, a former county legislator, touted their experience and dedication to improving the town’s infrastructure on the campaign trail.

Peru Town Supervisor Peter Glushko and Chazy Town Supervisor Mark Henry both chose not to seek reelection and will step down at the end of their term at the end of this year.

CONTESTED

The race for Dannemora town supervisor saw incumbent William Chase securing a win over newcomer Jeffrey Greene.

Between 641 in-person votes and 73 absentees, Chase (358) beat out Greene (338) by 20 votes.

Champlain Town Supervisor Larry Barcomb staved off a challenge from John Cooper, with 756 votes over Cooper’s 597 out of 1,327 in-person and 66 absentee and affidavit ballots.

In Ellenburg, incumbent Jason Dezan secured a landslide win over his opponent, Robert Weeks, with 418 votes over Weeks’ 232. A total of 619 in-person and 52 absentees were counted.

Clinton Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair, Mooers Town Supervisor Jeff Menard, Saranac Town Supervisor Nicholas Carter and Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor Richard Potiker ran unopposed and each were reelected to two-year terms.