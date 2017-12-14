Peru Church plans Christmas services

× Expand Peru Community Church

PERU | The Peru Community Church is celebrating the coming of Christmas with a series of worship services with a common theme: “Coming home.”

On the third Sunday of Advent, Dec. 17, worship services are at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with communion at the 8 a.m. service and nursery care provided during both services.

Coffee and fellowship hour follow each service.

At 9:15 a.m. in the chapel the “Journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem” video series finishes with “The Manger,” an informational video vignette retracing the actual path of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m., a “Blue Christmas” service will be held in the chapel.

Held on the longest night of the year near the end of the Advent season, this service is offered as a quiet and reflective respite from the hustle and bustle of the season in recognition that Christmas is not always joyous for those who mourn loved ones no longer here, and for those who have much sadness in their lives.

On Christmas Eve, one morning service will be at 10 a.m. with “Lessons and Carols,” a retelling of the story of Christmas and the birth of Jesus through Bible readings interspersed with hymns and carols sung by the congregation and by the choir.

At 6 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Sunday evening Dec. 24, traditional Christmas Eve worship services are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Both services end with the singing of “Silent Night” in the darkened sanctuary illuminated only by candles lit from the Christ candle and held by the congregation.

On Christmas morning one service will be held in the chapel at 10 a.m., followed by fellowship/coffee hour.

On New Year’s Eve one service will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

For more information, contact Pastor Peggi Eller at 518-643-8641.