Peru considering background checks for all youth commission coaches

Photo by Teah Dowling Town of Peru officials are discussing doing background checks on all youth program couches due to new insurance requirements.

PERU — Town officials are considering requiring background checks for all town youth commission coaches and assistant coaches.

The move was initiated by a requirement from the town’s insurance carrier and would affect approximately 60 volunteer coaches and assistants at a cost of $1,000.

During last week’s meeting of the Peru Town Board, Town Clerk and Tax Collector Kathy Flynn brought up the new town insurance requirement that calls for all youth commission coaches to go through a sexual offender screening.

Town Youth Director John Flynn told the Sun in a follow-up call that no instances of sexual assault in any form have been reported.

“We [the youth commission] know most of the people that coach for us and they’re really good people,” he said. “We’re just taking the proper steps to make sure we follow the rules of our insurance company.”

Several town board members said they see this screening as an extra precaution to ensure the safety of the children who participate in the town’s softball, baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball programs.

“This is to protect the kids,” said Councilman Donald McBrayer.

Kathy Flynn said the background checks will cost the town $15 per person.

Councilman James Douglass said the board has yet to determine where the funds will come from to pay for the screening, but reiterated the importance of keeping children safe from sexual predators.

Board members are still determining who might be exempt from the checks, such as teenagers who volunteer time to coach or those who step in momentarily in a coach’s absence.

Town Attorney Matthew Favro recommended that all coaches recognized and endorsed by the town should be required to undergo a background check.

“If you’re going to check anyone, check everyone,” he said.

Favro also suggested maintaining the screening records in a safe, locked location within the town hall.

The board did not take formal action on the proposal during last week’s meeting pending information regarding how other local youth commission’s handle screening of coaches.