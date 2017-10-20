Peru craft show will benefit memorial scholarship program

× Expand Photo provided A craft show and indoor flea market to benefit the Brandon Sorrell Memorial Scholarship Foundation is slated for Nov. 4 at the Peru VFW.

PERU | Brandon Sorrell was born on Christmas Day, 1993.

He loved to lift up the hoods of cars and plunge his hands inside, learn the inner workings, admire each gleaming paint job and dream of the day that he would own his own auto shop.

His grandfather, Peter Sorrell, owned an auto repair shop — that’s where he got his love of auto repair and mechanics.

He was a good boy, his mother Christol Mastic said, and he would stop what he was doing and help anyone who needed assistance.

“That’s just how he was,” she said. “He was always helping someone.

“He was good at trying to keep everybody smiling.”

In his senior year at Peru Central School, Brandon Sorrell had already sorted out what he was going to do with his life. He’d recently been accepted to SUNY Canton to study auto mechanics.

But Sorrell didn’t make it to college.

On Nov. 15, 2011, at the age of 17, Sorrell was involved in a car accident that ultimately took his life, the life of his girlfriend, Samantha Donah; and two foreign exchange students from Seton Catholic School, Dat Ong, 17, from Vietnam and Chu Xiong, 18, from China.

A permanent stone memorial was recently erected at Seton Catholic School honoring one of the students, Chu Xiong, by his parents Zhe Xiong and Ke Huang.

In the wake of their family’s loss, Sorrell’s family decided to spearhead a memorial scholarship fund and promote pedestrian safety.

A craft show and indoor flea market is slated for Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peru VFW to benefit the Brandon Sorrell Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The scholarship is offered to residents of Clinton and Essex counties under the age of 35 — but preference is given to students hoping to attend Sorrell’s school of choice, SUNY Canton.

Applicants have to complete at least 10 hours of community service to be considered.

“He was so giving and he really wanted other people to help,” Mastic said.

“He always wanted to give back, even when he was little.”

Sorrell was known to volunteer through the Kiwanis Club, local food drives, holiday family adoptions — he even once helped an elderly man who’d ran out of gas by the side of the road.