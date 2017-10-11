Peru CSD names new superintendent

× Expand Photo provided Thomas Palmer has been named as the new superintendent of Peru Central School.

PERU | Thomas Palmer is the new superintendent at Peru Central School District (PCSD).

The one-year search for a new superintendent of schools at PCSD came to an end last Thursday, with the school’s Board of Education (BOE) unanimously approving Palmer’s appointment.

“I am very eager to get to work in the Peru Central School District,” Palmer said in a statement. “I am coming into a district that already has many innovative and effective programs, such as Peru Pride, ADK P-TECH and the CHISEL Project.

“My goal is to continue these programs, and to seek out new educational opportunities for the students of the Peru CSD.”

Palmer was the Superintendent of Schools for Tri-Valley School District, Sullivan County, for nine years.

“He’s an established educational leader,” said BOE President Kim Mayer. “We look forward to working with him.”

Palmer was chosen from a pool of six candidates that went through the interview process.

What made him stand out, according to BOE Vice President Bonnie Berry, was his attention to input from local stakeholders.

In a public hearing held Aug. 16, Palmer said that he will have an “open door policy” for local stakeholders in an effort to build trust with the community.

His top priority as superintendent, he said, will be bolstering the district’s graduation rates and inspiring students to be “lifelong learners.”

Last year, 11 percent of PCSD students dropped out of school. For Palmer, a 79 percent graduation rate isn’t enough — he wants to see that number at 100 percent.

He also noted his experience with coordinating hands-on work experience for students, and his dedication to improving access to technology.

Former Superintendent Patrick Brimstein left the district last September. Cynthia Ford-Johnson has served as interim superintendent.

Palmer’s term is slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2018. Ford-Johnston will stay on as a consultant to assure a smooth transition for Palmer.