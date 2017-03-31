Peru CSD rolls out Minecraft

× Peru Technology Coordinator John Mitchell teaches social studies to students from third to sixth grade using Minecraft. Photo by Teah Dowling

PERU — Peru Central’s third grade students filed eagerly into last week’s lab to play Minecraft — the smash-hit computer game requiring players to build blocks as they navigate virtual adventures.

It’s part of an offering by Peru Technology Coordinator John Mitchell to about 80 third through sixth-graders social studies.

“They take what they learn in the classroom and take it the screen,” he said.

A new version of the game launched last fall incorporates educational elements.

Mitchell constructed a digital replica of Jamestown to show what the first permanent English settlement in North America looked like.

Another assigned asked students to construct longhouses similar to the ones that were originally built by Native American tribes.

Besides history, students can also learn about character traits like optimism and kindness through and amusement park and a cinema that shows YouTube videos on different trait scenarios.

“With this program, kids can learn about character strengths in a different way and build and collaborate together,” Principal Matthew Slattery said. “We weren’t sure how popular this would be when we started, but I’ve gotten some great responses so far.”

× Three third-grade students worked on their houses in Minecraft last week. Photo by Teah Dowling

STUDENT FEEDBACK

Students start off this program by learning the basics through building their own house.

Third-grader Jonathan Baldomir worked on his house last week.

“It’s fun to play with technology in school,” he said.

Fifth-grader Carlie Hornby agreed.

“It’s really cool.”

Several students said they enjoy communicating and playing with their classmates through this video game, including sixth-grader Kabir Shadid. “I like the interaction portion of it.”

Sixth-grader Remi Beauharnois said she felt disheartened that she won’t be able to play Minecraft once she moves up to the middle school since this program is currently only offered in the 3-6 house.

“I want to do it again,” she said. “And I think everyone should have the chance to do it.”

POTENTIAL GROWTH

School officials are discussing expanding this program to more of the 585 students in the 3-6 house.

Mitchell said he plans to incorporate a new subject, either math or science, by the next school year.

The future goal is to start utilizing this program in the classrooms, said Slattery.

“It’s only going to get bigger and better from here,” he said. “The possibilities are endless.”

Each class currently contains 14 students and can reach up to 30.

Minecraft: Education Edition costs $5 per user and is paid for through the school’s budget.

A parent consent form is required for all students interested in this program.

For more information, call 518-643-6200.