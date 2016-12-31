Peru CSD teachers, students collaborating on tech advances

× Expand Photo provided Earlier this month, the Peru Central School District released further details on their Smart Schools plan. By September 2017, students should see new technology in their classrooms, along with security and technology upgrades.

PERU — Teachers and students from the Peru Central School District are working together to identify the best ways to implement technology into their classrooms.

In August, the district received $2,129,269 through the Smart Schools Bond Act, in which over $800,000 will go toward technology advancements.

“Before spending this money,” Superintendent Patrick Brimstein said, “we need to figure out how we want our kids to learn in the 21st century.”

To accomplish this, Brimstein said four subgroups were created, each containing teachers, students, administrators and community members.

Each group is comprised of people involved with different grade levels: kindergarten through second grade, third through sixth grade, middle school and high school.

So far, several meetings have taken place to come up with ideas on how to incorporate technology into their classroom settings.

For example, Brimstein said a couple groups have brought up the idea of installing an interactive screen for visual-based learning with the teacher.

Another idea would incorporate a makerspace area in the classroom filled with computers or tablets, so that students can experience 21st century and traditional learning at the same time.

None of these ideas are set in stone, said Brimstein, and these meetings are expected to take place for a few more months.

After that, Brimstein said those groups will visit school districts already in a tech-based learning environment to see if their ideas will be most beneficial for their classrooms.

Brimstein said he hopes a final decision will be made by June 2017 so that the district can order the equipment and have it in place by the time school starts back up in September.

UPDATING INFRASTRUCTURE

The remaining $1.2 million will go toward upgrading the district’s technology and internet infrastructure.

Bill Hayes of ECC Technologies, the consulting firm spearheading the project, presented the updated plan to the Board of Education earlier this month.

In all four schools, the network switches and wireless network will be updated, providing internet access both inside and outside the buildings.

Security upgrades will be made to video surveillance and door access control.

Brimstein said a mass notification and automated lockdown system will be installed to ensure the safety of all the students.

If something dangerous happens, Brimstein said this system could notify and lockdown each building from one location at the same time.

School Business Administrator Randolf Sapp said construction will begin June 2017 and a majority of the updates should be complete by September 2017. All will be done by March 2018.

For more information or updates, visit www.perucsd.org.