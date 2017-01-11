Peru CSD teaching compassion through Buddy Bench system

× Expand Photo provided Peru Central School student Reese Duprey featured in the district’s first Buddy Bench video. The video portrayed an act of compassion between students.

PERU — Peru Elementary School student Brooke Smith beamed as she recalled how a new initiative at the school revealed her inner compassion.

The first-grader saw one of her classmates sitting on a bench alone during recess.

And then she asked the student to swing.

Smith not only made a new friend, but also received compassion badge and a shout-out on the loudspeaker during the morning announcements.

Meet the Buddy Bench.

When students don’t have someone to play with, they’ll sit on one of the benches in the hopes another child will ask them to play.

“I helped people,” Smith said. “It was exciting.”

Every kindergarten, first-grade and second grade student receives the same rewards for showing compassion to a fellow classmate.

This system is part of the elementary school’s initiative to teach children a variety of character traits.

Since October, the focus has been compassion.

“Exclusion is an early form of bullying,” said K-2 Principal Michelle Rawson. “If we teach them to accept others now, they’ll be more likely to engage one another in the future.”

Rawson said she came up with the idea of a Buddy Bench through social media and installed five benches throughout the K-2 campus in the beginning of the school year.

Recess monitor Charles Mowers said the blue-colored seating areas have been very successful.

× Pictured above is first-grader Brooke Smith and K-2 Principal Michelle Rawson. Smith showed an act of compassion earlier last week and was awarded with a badge and loudspeaker announcement. Photo by Teah Dowling

Rawson said she’s also seen success outside of the classrooms.

During winter break, for example, one student shared how he helped his father shovel and gave him lemonade when he looked tired.

That student drew a photo and wrote a sentence of this scenario, which was posted on the elementary school’s board of compassion.

With the help of Captain Compassion, who is kindergarten teacher Meg Tolosky, students are reminded to think of others on a day-to-day basis.

INTRODUCING OTHER TRAITS

Earlier this week, the elementary school held the second character education assembly of the year, introducing the next trait: self-control.

In March, the student body will learn about citizenship.

With each new trait comes a new badge, goal and superhero, who features in an educational video showing students how to portray that trait.

During the last assembly in June, Rawson said the faculty, staff and three superheroes will tie all the character trait lessons together into one main message:

“Everyone is a hero,” she said. “And your superpower is your character strengths.”

× Several classrooms have incorporated their own badges for making different efforts, such as completing homework and helping teachers and students. Photo by Teah Dowling

THE BADGE SYSTEM

Student involvement in this effort has been heightened primarily because of the recognition through loudspeaker announcements and badges, said Rawson.

Once obtained, students take these character trait badges and tag them onto their blue lanyards.

Several classrooms have incorporated their own badges, including ones for completing homework and helping teachers and students.

Rawson said these little prizes act as an incentive for kids to do better in school, both academically and behaviorally.

Rawson said eventually she hopes to incorporate these lessons outside of school. Installing Buddy Benches in the town’s parks is one example of a future goal.

“We want to make it cool to be compassionate both in and out of school,” she said. “And we’re starting to do that.”