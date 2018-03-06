Peru Drama Club heads back to the 80s

× Expand Photo provided The Peru High School Drama Club will present “Rock of Ages” on March 8-10 in the Jr./Sr. High School auditorium.

PERU | The hair metal songs of the 1980s come back to life this week as the Peru High School Drama Club presents “Rock of Ages” on March 8-10, with daily performances at 7:30 p.m. and an additional show March 10 at 2 p.m.

The story of the play involves Drew, who works at the famous Bourbon Room and just wants to rock. But when they want to tear down the entire block, will he be able to save rock and roll forever, and win the heart of small-town Sherrie?

Director Chris Urban said the cast has been working hard to bring the musical to the stage, which includes such classic rock anthems as “Here I Go Again,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and “I Wanna Rock.”

For many of the actors, the music of the show is in the wheelhouse of their parents’ generation.

The show will take place in the Peru Jr./Sr. High School auditorium with a run time of two hours and a 20-minute intermission. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For more information and ticket reservations, email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call 518-551-0811. Tickets are also available at Kinney’s Pharmacy in Peru and online at perucsd.seatyourself.biz.