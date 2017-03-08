Peru Drama Club to present ‘Aida’

× Expand Photo by Meghan Matthews Last Saturday, the cast and crew spent seven hours that day practicing musical scenes with multiple set and costume changes.

PERU — For many, weekends are spent relaxing or going out with friends.

But not for the Peru Drama Club.

Last Saturday, 27 students met for a day-long rehearsal to prepare for this week’s production of “Aida,” the musical about an Egyptian army captain who must choose between his arranged marriage with an Egyptian princess or his new romance with another.

The cast and crew spent seven hours practicing the musical scenes with multiple set and costume changes. This was only the beginning to the back-to-back dress rehearsals that took place Monday through Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming three-day showing.

Several students said they didn’t mind allocating their time toward this musical.

There are two people who are playing the same role at two different times.

“We’ve been working so hard on it because we want to give other people joy,” said Ashtyn Moore, one of the actors playing Amneris, the Egyptian princess. “Plus, Drama Club is like a family, so you make sure you’re involved.”

Peru Drama Club Director Christopher Urban picked this musical for this particular cast of students because he knew they would be up for a challenge.

“‘Aida’ is a very difficult story,” he said. “But these students have the dedication and the passion to pull this off.”

Not only do the students need to master the dancing and singing numbers, but portray a love triangle on stage, said Urban.

Mason Barber, who will portray the Egyptian army captain, said he’s looking forward to telling this story.

“This play is all about lovers who defy odds to be together,” he said. “This is an important story to tell right now, especially with today’s climate.

“It’s heartfelt, so interesting and something the community has not seen before.”

Urban agreed.

“This isn’t your typical type of production,” he said. “I think people will be impressed with what they see.”

The Peru Drama Club will be showing “Aida” in the Peru High School auditorium this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There will be an additional showing Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 at the door.

× Expand Photo by Meghan Matthews There are 27 7th through 12th grade students participating in this year’s production of “Aida.”

MEET THE CAST, CREW AND ORCHESTRA

CAST: Sky McColgan, Sophia Defayette, James Matthews, Mason Barber, Olivia Storms, Ashtyn Moore, Jesse Cote’, Connor Rock, Andrew Banker, Katie Williams, Reece Bernard, Gabby Wrisley, Brooke Desautels, Quincy Luck, Cierra Van Ness, Jaida Coleman, Declan Breen, Blake Wright, Cadyann Douglass, Erin Sears, Kylie McFadden, Courtney Johnston, Kathleen Fuller, Abigail Allen, Maria Folley, Cali Kelley and Caty Ransom.

CREW: Dianna Hunter, Colby Fortin, Emmy Lemza and Carah Hoffman.

ORCHESTRA: Todd Pray, Jennifer Moore, Jack Dubay, Max Barnaby, Amy Darst, Hayden Dustin, Rachel Coughlin, Merek Zuckerberg, Bob Garrow, Austin Larabie, Bill Long, Robin Cameron-Phillips, Emily Lombard, Emmie Morgan, Maria Vincelette, Caitlin Long, Emily Allen, Allison Benkwitt, Emmerson Leach, Liv Nycklemoe and Madison McBride.