Peru eyes downtown improvements

× The Town of Peru is rolling ahead with its Main Street Project, which is geared toward bolstering walkability in the hamlet, drawing in tourists by advertising local attractions and supporting small business development. Pictured is one of the planning consultants, Ian Law of Place Alliance. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU | The first phase of the Town of Peru’s Main Street Project is on track to be completed this year.

Planners are eying tree-lined lanes with consistent sidewalks and streamlined bike and passenger routes, with cosmetic upgrades slated to brighten up the bridge leading into town.

Other improvements flagged by Schenectady-based consultant Ian Law of Place Alliance, Monica Ryan, a Troy-based planner with River Street Planning, and Community Development Coordinator Adele Douglas include narrower streets with lower speed limits to bolster safety for pedestrians.

And maybe — just maybe — attracting new life for the old Hayworth-Mason industrial building, a factory built along the Little Ausable River in 1836 that has laid dormant for a number of years.

All of this is included in the first phase of the plan, which Douglas says will go out to bid in the coming weeks after nearly two years of planning.

The town received $175,000 from the state Department of State, according to former councilman Don McBrayer, a grant with a 50-50 matching component.

The town is funding their half through in-kind services, like labor costs from the town’s highway department.

“We were very careful with this project not to have it be a burden on the taxpayers of Peru,” McBrayer said.

Around $50,000 of that was used to pay for planning leading up to construction, Douglas said.

This first phase, including the planning leading up to construction, is expected to cost anywhere from $96,768 to $149,765, according to planning documents.

The state grant funding the upgrades expires at the end of the year.

“We’re going to see how far we can go with the $175,000,” McBrayer said. “We do not plan to exceed that at all. As work progresses, we’ll stop and do one piece at a time.”