Peru eyes Sullivan Park upgrades

PERU | After failing to secure funding from the county health department’s Healthy Neighborhoods program, the Town of Peru has turned to its residents to help raise $19,300 for improvements to Sullivan Park.

“This is a way that the town is looking ahead to the future,” said Marque Moffett, a project organizer. “We’d really like to rejuvenate the park.”

The park, located on the outskirts of the hamlet just down the road from the town hall, currently has the capacity to host baseball and soccer games.

The town recently added a skating rink using money from the town’s reserves.

With $19,300 raised through an online crowdfunding platform, along with a state match of $10,000, the town hopes to make that a reoccurring seasonal fixture, according to Pam Barber, secretary to the town board and Gazebo Park coordinator.

“There’s a lot of youth in town, and as a community member, I’m always looking for ways for them to be more engaged here in town rather than having to go to Plattsburgh,” Moffett said.

Plans for the park also include the installation of a new basketball court this spring, benches and picnic tables.

“We wanted to redo Sullivan Park and put in a multi-season area for people to get out and get some exercise and clear their heads,” Barber told The Sun. “Somewhere people can get out from in front of the TV and the computer, open for all ages.”

As of last Wednesday, the town had raised $6,280 toward the updates.

The New York State Health Foundation will match donations up to $10,000.

“We’ve seen a lot of people using the skating rink already,” Barber said. “It’s been well-received, it’s being used pretty much daily.”

The deadline for fundraising is Feb. 14, according to the project’s IOBY crowdfunding page.

Anyone interested in donating can find the page at ioby.org/project/sullivan-park-skating-rink-and-basketball-courts.