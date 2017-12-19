Peru Farm Center now offers Arctic Cat

× Expand File photo The Peru Farm Center has a variety of offerings to help residents both combat and enjoy the North Country snowfall.

PERU | With the coming of winter, business at the Peru Farm Center is booming.

More than offering a respite from the snow, the center offers the tools needed to both combat and enjoy it.

For the first time, the store now offers Arctic Cat snowmobiles — perfect for use on one of Clinton County’s many snowmobile trails, including one that runs through the town itself, maintained by the Trail Finders Snowmobile Club.

The center also offers a range of Husqvarna snowblowers, designed for frequent use in all winter weather conditions.

Everything for the winter months, from shovels to salt mix, can be found in the pristine store at 2682 Route 22.

“December stays pretty busy with people prepping for winter,” Store Manager Jordan Keleher told The Sun.

“We offer service on everything from snowblowers to farm and construction equipment.”

The center’s service team has over 100 years in combined experience in the Ag, construction and power equipment industry, according to their website.

For the kids, the center has a variety of toys, from small tractors and chainsaws to used snowmobiles, Keleher said.

“We’ve got everything you need.”

The Peru Farm Center came under new ownership last year.

Purchased by the owners of Taylor Rental in Plattsburgh, the store was refurbished and inventory was expanded to include everything from new tractors to grass seed.

The store’s history in the town goes back to 1954.

To learn more about the store’s offerings and service team, visit perufarmcenterny.com or call 518-643-2312.