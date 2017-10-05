Peru Harvest Weekend on tap

× Work on the historic Goshen General Store will continue at Babbie’s Rural and Farm Learning Museum in Peru throughout the season. The museum will close its doors on Oct. 8 following Harvest Weekend. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU | When you spot a cluster of antique tractors, you’ll know you’ve arrived.

The Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum is closing for the season this weekend, but not before one last hurrah:

Harvest Weekend returns Oct. 7-8.

Children and parents alike will have the opportunity to experience rural living, and maybe learn a little bit about how things used to get done in the agricultural world along the way.

A celebrity guest will be on site Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

Pepper the blind pup, star of “Pepper Finds Her Way,” a book written by local authors Suzanne and Shelby Moore, is expected to appear for a book signing.

Westport native Mary Heald of Brooke Sylvan Spinnery will be on site both days to demonstrate the process of spinning flax into linen.

Additional activities include games, stagecoach rides and agricultural demonstrations.

Tickets are $4 for children ages 3-12 and $7 for adults. Attendees bringing nonperishable food donations for the Interfaith Food Shelf will receive $1 off admission.

For more information, visit babbiemuseum.org.

Though the museum will close its doors for the season after the festival, work at Babbie’s is never done.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

Owner Leeward Babbie will continue to work on rehabilitation of the Goshen General Store throughout the fall.

Since 2012 Babbie has slowly been working on bringing the historic Peru fixture, built in 1801, back to life alongside a cavalcade of sponsors and volunteers.

The building is replete with rustic charm.

Between its antique wood walls, the old-fashioned setup and the hand-painted sign out front, the project is slowly on its way to completion.

“Every year we do something with it,” he said. “It’ll be a few more years until we complete it.”

This fall, Babbie will work on painting the exterior of the building, before hashing out a plan for the interior in the coming years.

“We’re lucky for the donations,” Babbie said. “We have a lot of sponsors and donors. The Town of Peru donates every year — we appreciate that.”

Anyone interested in lending a hand at Babbie’s is encouraged to call 518-643-8052.