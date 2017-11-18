Peru Kinney Drugs celebrates grand opening

× The former Peru Health Mart Pharmacy is now under the ownership of Kinney Drugs. A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the store on Nov. 1. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU | Following the retirement of its long-serving owner, the Peru Health Mart Pharmacy has been rebranded under the Kinney Drugs banner.

Larry Shanley served as a community pharmacist for 41 years before retiring and selling the business to Kinney Drugs in September.

Replete with shiny linoleum floors, new signage and linear, reorganized shelving, the pharmacy’s interior boasts a clean, updated look.

Peru Town Supervisor Peter Glushko said he’s happy to welcome the pharmacy chain to the community.

“The changeover from a small, locally owned store to a corporate store has been seamless,” Glushko said at a ribbon cutting ceremony last Wednesday. “We’re really happy to have them here.”

To celebrate the completion of the store’s renovations on Nov. 1, President of Kinney Drugs Jim Spencer and David McClure, president of the Kinney Drugs Foundation, presented the Peru Volunteer Fire Department with a $500 check.

EMS Captain John Stafford said the department plans to use the money to supplement their current operations.

Since 2002, the Kinney Drugs Foundation has donated over $10 million to various community institutions, including CVPH-UVM Medical Center, according to McClure.

“We give back as much as we can to the communities that support us,” he said.

Kinney Drugs is a 114 year old employee-owned company based in Gouverneur, St. Lawrence County.

Kinney Drugs has over 100 locations in New York and Vermont, including six locations in Clinton County; four in Plattsburgh, one in Peru and one in Champlain, according to their website.