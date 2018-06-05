Peru Main Street project garners no bids

× Expand File photo A request for bids for the Town of Peru’s Main Street project garnered no response.

PERU | A request for bids to take on the first phase of the Town of Peru’s Main Street project garnered no response.

Though six contractors appeared to show interest at a pre-bid meeting, Community Development Coordinator Adele Douglas told the town board last Tuesday, companies had concerns stemming from both a lack of time to submit a bid and difficulty fulfilling the state’s required minority and women-owned business participation goals.

The project aims to transform Peru’s main strip into a tree-lined lane with consistent sidewalks and streamlined bike and passenger routes, with cosmetic upgrades slated to brighten up the bridge leading into town.

The town plans to put the beautification project, which is expected to cost anywhere from $96,768 to $149,765, out to bid for a second time. This time, the bids will require a lesser minority and women-owned business participation goal, according to Douglas.

Bids will be due Friday.

The town’s Main Street project is being funded through a $175,000 state grant, with the 50-50 local match component being fulfilled through in-kind labor costs through the highway department.

Work on this phase of the project must be completed by the end of the year, when the state grant expires.

Other improvements flagged by Schenectady-based consultant Ian Law of Place Alliance, Monica Ryan, a Troy-based planner with River Street Planning, and Douglas include narrower streets with lower speed limits to bolster safety for pedestrians.