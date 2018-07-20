Peru Main Street project headed to bid — again

× Expand File photo The first phase of the Peru Main Street project will go out to bid for a third time in the coming weeks.

PERU | The Peru Main Street project will go out to bid for a third time.

After the first round garnered zero bids and the second a single, over-budget bid, the Peru Town Board on Monday directed Community Development Coordinator Adele Douglas to put out a request for bids again for the first phase of the beautification project.

In this round, the scope of the project will be pared down in an effort to bring costs below the state grant-funded $150,000.

Instead of revitalizing and landscaping a half-mile stretch of North Main Street, the project will be scaled back a few hundred feet in an effort to reduce costs, according to Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald.

Town Engineer Peter Gibbs told the town board last Monday that the over-budget price in the single bid garnered may have stemmed from uncertainty surrounding the amount of gravel that would need to be removed from North Main Street before the landscaping detailed in the project plans can take place.

As part of the grant funding the state has required that the town remove all of the gravel by the roadside before moving ahead with planting trees along the main strip, Gibbs said, and it’s unclear how much gravel exists.

McDonald told The Sun that he expects the project, which is expected to take around 3-4 weeks to complete, will go out to bid again in the next few weeks.

The project must be completed by the end of this construction season in February, Douglas told the board. If it isn’t, the state funding will be lost.

Asked if he was confident the project could be completed by the state deadline, McDonald said, “It has to.”