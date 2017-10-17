Peru man arrested for sex crimes

PERU | A Peru man is in custody after allegedly having repeated sexual contact with a child for approximately six years.

Richard J. Clark, 46, was arrested and charged on Oct. 13 with one count of first degree rape, two counts of first degree criminal sexual act and one count of sexual abuse, second degree.

The alleged contact occurred between 2007 and 2014 in the Peru area, state police said on Monday.

Clark was arraigned in the Town of Peru Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. An order of protection was issued by the Peru Town Court.