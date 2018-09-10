Peru man sentenced for bulldog attack

PERU | The owner of a bulldog that attacked an 81-year-old woman last year has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Michael V. James, 58, of Peru, was convicted of three misdemeanor charges — criminal contempt in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and “dangerous dog,” a violation of State Agriculture and Markets Law.

James appeared in Peru Town Court last week, where in addition to the misdemeanors, a jury found him guilty of three counts each of dog running at large, unlicensed dog and dog causing harm to a person, all local law violations.

Peru Town Court Justice Lawrence Cabana ordered James to pay $750 in fines, $205 in surcharges and provide a DNA sample/fee, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

James has also been directed to pay $2,190.98 in restitution to the victim of the attack, Loretta Timmons, who was hospitalized last September after suffering what her family described as “major facial trauma” as a result of the attack. She underwent five hours of reconstructive surgery.

“On behalf of myself and my family, after almost a year we are pleased to finally have an ending to the trauma experienced from this vicious attack,” said Timmons in a statement. “We are grateful for the persistence and support of the Peru Town Court and Assistant District Attorney Tim Blatchley in obtaining justice for our family.”

The 103-pound bulldog has since been euthanized.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy Blatchley, who prosecuted the case, sought maximum jail time, maximum fines and objected to the court postponing the start of James’ jail time to Oct. 4 to get his “affairs in order,” according to the district attorney’s office.

James could not be reached for comment before deadline.

But he told MyChamplainValley’s Rebecca Reese last year that the incident wasn’t intentional.

“It’s not something I did intentional and if I could take it back — I’d do anything in this world to do that,” James told the outlet.

Of the dog, James said that the he had nipped people in the past but never outright bitten anyone.

“He’s had an issue a few times of nipping people but never biting,” James said. “Never a bite. I just feel so sorry for the family and especially Mrs. Timmons.”

DANGEROUS DOG

Prior to her attack, town courts in Dannemora and Chesterfield had legally deemed the bulldog “dangerous” under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, according to the district attorney’s office.

That law defines “dangerous dog” as any dog that, without justification, attacks a person or other animal and causes physical injury or death; or behaves in a manner that a reasonable person would believe poses a serious and unjustified imminent threat of serious physical injury or death, according to the New York State Bar Association.

Despite the ruling, the dog had been allowed to stay with James without surveillance or safeguards in place, according to Timmons.

“During the jury trial in May, it was confirmed that I was the fourth individual to have been attacked by James’ bulldog Ares,” she said.

She had been checking her mail outside her Union Road residence when the attack happened. Deanna Quinn-Rotella, a state Department of Transportation employee, spotted Timmons while driving by and intervened.

RECOVERY

One year after the attack that changed her life, Timmons is back at home — but the scars remain.

“Although many of the physical injuries have healed there will be lifelong needs both emotionally and physically,” Timmons said in a statement.

The fear that it may happen again lingers.

“James has been allowed to keep the two other dogs from the attack in his home. I have been limited to when I will go outside because I do not want to be outside when he is home and the dogs may be allowed out,” she said.

Timmons said she and her family are animal lovers, and have always had dogs in their homes.

“But my neighbors and I should not have to be scared to be in our yards because someone moved into our neighborhood with dangerous dogs,” Timmons said.

Timmons called for a change in the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law that would strengthen accountability measures for owners of dangerous dogs.

“During this process we became aware that New York State Agriculture and Markets Law are not strong enough when it comes to dog bites. Although the bulldog who attacked in this instance had already bitten at least three other people, the law only classifies James’ actions as misdemeanors,” said Timmons.

“There should be a change in the statute for cases that have the severity of an attack as vicious as this one, whether it is the first or the fourth bite, and a system should be in place to monitor owners of pets who are deemed dangerous.”

She hopes, if anything comes of this attack, it’s positive change in the legal system.

“We hope this case can bring about change that will lead to better laws and regulations around dog bites and the handling of dangerous dogs,” she said.

“Once again our family thanks Deanna Quinn-Rotella, Peru and Keeseville Fire Departments, Troop B State Police, particularly BCI Investigator Matt Dandrow and Trooper Stephanie Grimaldi, Peru Dog Control Officer Dave Drollette, CVPH, Life Flight, Fletcher Allen Healthcare and the hundreds of people who extended prayers and well-wishes throughout this ordeal.”

File photo