Peru moves forward with Main Street project

PERU | Peru’s Main Street project, a plan designed to improve the aesthetics and attraction of the town’s main strip, will move forward.

After appearing to assuage resident concerns over tree placement and limited parking, the Peru Town Board last Monday unanimously approved a resolution that will allow a number of landscaping and redesign projects to go out to bid as planned.

The Main Street plan, which is funded by a $175,000 state grant with the 50 percent local match expected to be paid through in-kind services, is on track to be completed this year.

Planners are eying tree-lined lanes with consistent sidewalks and streamlined bike and passenger routes, with cosmetic upgrades slated to brighten up the bridge leading into town.

Other improvements flagged by Schenectady-based consultant Ian Law of Place Alliance, Monica Ryan, a Troy-based planner with River Street Planning, and Community Development Coordinator Adele Douglas include narrower streets with lower speed limits to bolster safety for pedestrians.

Resident Alice Provost was among a handful of residents that expressed concerns about the plan on March 12, speaking briefly about a lack of parking when the town is hosting a special event, like Applefest, and the possibility that the proposed tree placement could cause safety issues if they overgrow and snag power lines above.

The Main Street plan doesn’t specifically address parking concerns.

“We already have a problem with what we already have, so it will still be an issue with special parties,” Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald said.

And Douglas said that where power lines hang above, shorter trees would be planted to avoid any possible complications.

Another resident, Judy Kirby, expressed her excitement over the plans.

She and her husband — when the weather is good, Kirby joked — frequently walk through the hamlet and along local walking trails.

“I think this (tree line) is going to buffer you from the traffic,” she said. “I’m excited.”

The first project phase, including the planning leading up to construction, is expected to cost anywhere from $96,768 to $149,765, according to planning documents.

The $175,000 state grant funding the upgrades expires at the end of the year.