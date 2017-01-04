Peru officials approve water, sewer rates increases

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Town officials approved the new water and sewer rates for the year. Most residents both inside and outside of both districts will see some type of increase, except for the residents of Valcour.

PERU — Whether you did or did not plan a new year resolution, once absolute is certain for Peru residents:

Water and sewer rates are going up in 2017.

The town council last week approved the increases, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Both water and sewer fees for residents inside the district are increasing $4 per quarter to $58 for the first 6,000 gallons used.

Sewer fees for users outside of the hamlet increased by $4 to $68, while water costs went up to $100 per quarter for the first 6,000 gallons used.

The rates for every 1,000 gallons used afterwards are the same for each inside and outside water and sewer district, according to the new fee schedule.

Repair fees have doubled and are now $30, while after-hour services have increased from $15 to $75.

One new fee is being introduced this year for water meter readings.

All users are now required to pay $25 during each mandatory reading in March, June, September and December.

RISE IN EXPENSES

Supervisor Pete Glushko said the spikes comes from an increase in operating expenses.

“Everything has become more expensive,” he said. “We need to raise taxes in order to catch up.”

Taxes went up because water testing and chemicals for cleaning made expenses jump by $30,000. The sludge removal process was one of the main reasons why sewer costs went up by about $14,000, said Glushko.

Repairs, new equipment, .5 percent raises and jump in health insurance costs contributed to both tax increases.

VALCOUR RATES

Valcour sewer rates for both residential and commercial entities did not change despite the rise in operating costs.

This year, residents will continue to pay $140 for the first 10 hours and $15 each hour afterwards.

Commercial users will continue to pay $170 for the first 10 hours and $18 each hour afterwards.

To view a full copy of this year’s fee schedule, visit www.perutown.com.