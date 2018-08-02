Peru officials eye cameras after park break-in

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A break-in at Lapham Mills Park in Peru has prompted town officials to consider installing security cameras there.

PERU | After a break-in at Lapham Mills Park last month, town officials are considering installing security cameras to deter vandals.

“We’re looking at 4-5 cameras in that area,” Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald told The Sun last week.

The locks on the dugouts at the baseball field in Lapham Mills Park were broken late last month and the equipment stored inside was thrown outside, according to McDonald.

Town Youth Director John Flynn reported that nothing appeared to be missing.

The incident was reported to New York State Police.

In the meantime, Peru officials want to install cameras there to prevent future vandalism.

A discussion on the cameras is expected to resurface in the coming weeks after officials look at the cost of installation.

This isn’t the first time that the Town of Peru has seen vandalism at its public parks.

In 2016, vandals placed rocks in the port-a-potty at Sullivan Park, kicked out the ventilation screens and shot paintballs at the baseball dugout, windows of local businesses and Peru High School.

There were also reports of someone driving on the grass in the park and on the trails that year, an incident that prompted discussion of security cameras there and forced officials to reinstall a gate that had previously been taken down.

The town also has security cameras set up at the Little Ausable Park Gazebo and Heyworth-Mason Park, according to McDonald.

A number of vandalism cases have popped up around the county in recent years.

Last year, four teens were arrested and faced felony charges for allegedly violating the state’s hate crimes law with anti-Semitic vandalism at a park in West Chazy.

The Village of Champlain installed at least eight cameras in 2016 after a string of incidents, everything from graffiti on village-owned picnic tables to illegal dumping in the landfill and suspicious activity at the gazebo in Paquette Park.

Vandalism was also reported at a cemetery in Plattsburgh and at the firehouse and free library in Mooers three years ago.