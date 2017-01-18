Peru officials seeking bond to cover sewer update expenses

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The town of Peru is moving forward with the project that will fix the current exposed pipe situation near the sewer plant.

PERU — Town officials last week approved taking out a $4 million bond for sewer system upgrades, a decision that could mean higher user fees for about 300 households.

Current infrastructure is aging, and a deteriorating bank has exposed a pipe near the sewer plant on Sunrise Drive.

Nothing is wrong yet, said Water and Sewer District Superintendent Courtney Tetrault, but that can change in an instant if the issue continues to go unaddressed.

The proposed plan would install a pump and list station to move the effluent to an enlarged main pipe along North Bend Street. Other improvements include replacing the manholes and increasing the capacity of a pump and lift station at the intersection of Buttonbrook Parkway and Maiden Lane.

These upgrades generate an approximate $4 million bill, which could be levied onto the 300 sewer customer user fees if no other funding sources are found.

“We have to do whatever it takes to prevent the failure of that line because if we don’t, hundreds of people won’t be able to transfer to the sewer plant,” Supervisor Pete Glushko said. “We might have to raise the rates even though we don’t want to.”

Glushko said he’s unsure of how much will be tacked onto each bill: Grants and the use of in-kind services may decrease the bond payment.

The town faced a similar predicament in 2012 with their water system. The town had to take out a $3 million bond, which got placed on about 600 users. Each household had to pay an extra $300 to $400 a year to pay back those borrowed funds, said Glushko.

Sewer rates already increased by $4 per quarter to $58 for the first 6,000 gallons used for residents inside the district and $68 for users outside the district.

Glushko said the town is going to do everything in its power to make sure the amount placed on the sewer customers is as low as possible.

“We know that expense is too much to levy onto the ratepayers,” he said. “So, we are to prioritize, figure out what to do and get it done.”

Tetrault said addressing the deteriorating bank issue is one of the biggest priorities.

“An exposed sewer line could break and not only leave two-thirds of the town without sewer, but also pollute the river,” he said. “It needs to be done.”

All residents within the district are supposed to hook up to the system, Tetrault said, meaning septic tank installations are only allowed under certain circumstances.

Tetrault said the bank could hold up for several more years, but a heavy rainfall or falling trees could speed up that process.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

A meeting is set to place later this month to identify a final figure and the critical projects that need to be addressed now. Creating a timeline for the improvements that can wait and exploring grant options are on the agenda, as well.

