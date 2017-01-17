Peru officials zero in on demolition plan

Town to homeowner: Fix your building or we’ll tear it down

by

PERU — The town has issued the owner of a local eyesore an ultimatum:

Repair your building or we’ll tear it down within 60 days and stick you with the clean-up bill.

That’s the verdict following a public hearing last week.

“Something needs to be done with that property,” said Supervisor Pete Glushko. “It’s getting worse and it’s quite an eyesore.” 

Rose Simpson owns the vacant wooden structure on North Bend Street, which is deteriorating. But officials can’t reach her by mail or phone, and she did not attend the public hearing. 

The property also contains a junk car, lawn chairs and random trinkets.

Simpson, said Code Enforcement Officer Bob Guynup, moved away four years ago, and the town hasn’t been able to contact her since they took up the issue last June.

“The building is getting worse by the day,” he said. “It’s beyond disrepair and It’s becoming a danger to the residents.”  

The public hearing was the final step in a prolonged process.

“It’s about time,” said Glushko.

Local residents and workers interviewed for this article issued a collective shrug, telling the Sun they were unaware of the property. Others declined comment.

Simpson’s number appears to be unlisted in the phone book.

Top Headlines