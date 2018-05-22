Peru OKs public student exhibit

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A group of Peru Central School students presented plans for a permanent Earth science exhibit at Heyworth-Mason Park last Monday. The project was unanimously approved by Peru Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald, pictured third from left, and the Peru Town Board.

PERU | A group of Peru Central School students are making their mark on the town with a new Earth science installation at Heyworth Mason Park.

The Peru Town Board unanimously approved the project, a permanent educational exhibit designed and built by nearly two dozen eighth graders and their teachers, last Monday.

The new project will feature 10 wooden signs explaining the size, scale and distance of each planet.

That’s including Pluto.

“They just couldn’t let Pluto go,” joked Michael Beshures, the students’ technology teacher.

According to student Isaac Mitchell, 14, the project is an effort to both allow students to learn more about science and scale, and to get the community involved in local education.

Eventually, the next generation of students could choose to add brochures or make accompanying videos, he said.

“I’d like to commend these young students for doing this,” Councilman Jim Douglass said.

The students got a round of applause from the Peru Town Board, gathered department heads and residents after presenting their plans.

FUNDRAISING

Before the students can get their plan off the ground, they hope to collaborate with local businesses to raise money for the project.

The plan is to dispense fundraising fliers, according to student Katerina Sabella, and offer sponsorships that will allow businesses to brand each sign with their logo.

The project is expected to cost $969 — approximately $85.40 per sign — with business sponsorships ranging from $100 and up.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a sign is encouraged to contact the school at 518-643-6400 for more information.