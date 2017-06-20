Peru PTO clears funding benchmark for playground project

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The Peru PTO is looking to replace the 3-6 playground in phases. The first phase includes getting rid of the wooden structure, a thicket of faded wooden beams intersected with naked metal bars, which has generated multiple complaints from the students.

PERU — The Peru PTO recently secured $50,000 from the school district to revamp the 3-6 playground.

After fundraisers and in-house donations, the organization now has $87,000 to replace the aging equipment.

But that’s still not enough.

The Peru PTO estimate the total renovation to cost between $150,000 to $200,000, said Treasurer Sarah Mitchell. The playground will now be completed in two or three phases in order to raise the rest of the funds needed.

The first to go, Treasurer Sarah Mitchell said, will be the wooden structure — a thicket of faded wooden beams intersected with naked metal bars, which has generated multiple complaints from the students.

“The playground is not really fun,” said sixth-grader Cadia Chamberlain. “It’s gotten kind of old and boring.”

Based on student feedback through surveys, the Peru PTO has come up with a final design for the playground, which consists of slides, climbing structures and, a student favorite, ziplines.

“We’ve gone ziplining before and it was a lot of fun,” said sixth grader Rylee Chamberlain. “I’m kind of mad that they’re replacing the playground now when we leave.

“But I’ll probably play on it in middle school.”

The final design must be approved by the school board before construction starts, said Mitchell. The Peru PTO is planning to present the plan on July 13.

Organization members are hoping to complete phase one before the end of this year. The goal is to complete the entire playground in two years.

Future fundraisers are currently being planned.

Once the 3-6 playground is complete, Peru PTO members will move onto renovating the kindergarten and 1-2 playgrounds.

“All of our playgrounds need to be updated,” said Mitchell. “We want to give the kids and the community the best playgrounds we can.”

The public is welcome to pitch comments or fundraising ideas. To learn more or submit a comment, email the Peru PTO at perupto@gmail.com. To make a donation, make out a check to the Peru PTO with “playground fund” written on the memo line and send it to the Peru Elementary School at 116 Pleasant St.