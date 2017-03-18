Peru PTO weighing quotes for playground renovation

× The Peru PTO is in the process of raising funds to replace the current K-2 playground equipment. Pictured above is the current wooden structure that attracts many bees during the warmer months and causes many splinters year round. Photo by Teah Dowling

PERU — The playground at Peru Elementary is not much to look at.

The wooden structure is a thicket of faded wooden beams intersected with naked metal bars.

Children dislike the structure, and often leave recess complaining from splinters from the aging equipment.

But the Peru PTO hopes to replace the structure with a unit featuring ziplines, rock climbing walls, cargo nets and fun stuff that spins — an all-around jazzy experience.

The organization is currently accepting design and cost quotes for the proposed new playground.

President Kim Chamberlain said the organization hopes to present at least three plans to the Board of Education, who needs to greenlight the project before moving forward with construction.

So far, the Peru PTO has raised $32,500.

The goal is $150,000.

Students requested a number of improvements, including ziplines, cargo nets and climbing structures.

Bidders must include those amenities as part of the project. The upgraded unit will also contain handicap accessible equipment, including a wheelchair swing.

“We want to give the kids the best playground we can,” she said. “We want this to be a fun destination for them.”

Chamberlain said kids weren’t a fan of the current site.

“I never hear them say that they were on the equipment,” she said. “I just hear that there was nothing to do.

“They want something different and we’re going to make that happen.”

Exact costs will be revealed once the bids come in, said Champlain.

× New Impressions in Peru presented a $200 check to the newly formed Peru Playground Committee last week. Those funds will go toward replacing the K-2 playground. Photo by Teah Dowling

Several local businesses have offered contributions, including Dunkin’ Donuts, who raised $2,000, and New Impressions, a Peru salon that raised $200 last month through pedicure sales.

“We saw this as a good way to showcase our new chairs and raise funds for our school,” said New Impressions Owner Linda Baker.

Mitchell said the PTO will be discussing possible fundraisers during next month’s meeting.

If costs comes in lower than the amount raised, Mitchell said those extra funds will be put toward upgrading the other two school playgrounds.

Quotes are due by April 1. The next Peru PTO meeting will take place April 5 at 4 p.m. in the K-2 library.

The public is welcome to pitch comments or fundraising ideas. To submit a plan or fundraising idea, email the Peru PTO at perupto@gmail.com. To make a donation, make out a check to the Peru PTO with “playground fund” written on the memo line and send it to the Peru Elementary School at 116 Pleasant Street.