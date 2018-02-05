Peru rejects board appointments

× The Peru Town Board will likely remain without a fifth member until the next election in November. Pictured here is one of the candidates for appointment, former councilman Don McBrayer, as he made his case before the board last Monday. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU | One month after former councilman Brandy McDonald took office as town supervisor, his seat on the board remains vacant.

And it may stay vacant until an election can be held in November.

The town’s council is allowed, by law, to appoint someone to the position until the next election, McDonald said.

Two candidates have announced interest in the seat: Marque Lou Moffett and former councilman Don McBrayer.

But the town board failed to reach a majority vote on either.

Moffett, who ran on the Democratic and Independence lines for a seat on the town board this past year, lost the election with 814 votes to her opponents’ 1,028 and 1,133 votes.

McBrayer, a Republican, declined to run for reelection last year for family reasons.

Freshman councilor Mel Irwin, a Republican, and Councilor James Langley, also a Republican, voted last Monday to keep McBrayer from filling the vacancy. The two voted similarly against Moffett last month.

McDonald and Councilman James Douglass, both Democrats, voted to appoint the candidates.

“We have a five-member board for a reason,” McDonald said in a phone interview.

Langley told The Sun that he feels an appointment, in this case, isn’t necessary — Moffett didn’t garner enough votes and McBrayer chose not to run, he said:

“I think (an appointment) equates to avoiding the electorate and I’m not in favor of that.”

Irwin said he researched whether a four- or five-person board was more “conducive to business.”

“A four-person board forces compromises on both sides,” he said. “That’s what I want. For me, it’s not political.”

McBrayer said he was disappointed by how the board voted, but his offer to fill the appointment would stand.

Moffett expressed similar sentiments.

“It would be good for the town to have a five-person board,” she said, citing its role as a way to break split decisions.