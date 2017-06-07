Peru seeking feedback on Main Street revitalization

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The town of Peru is looking to start walking audits late this month to get a glimpse of what residents like and don’t like about strolling up and down Main Street. These audits are part of Peru’s Main Street revitalization plan designed to improve the town’s main hub.

PERU — Town officials are encouraging residents along Main Street to take a walk with them and give feedback on their day-to-day experiences.

“We want to find out what they like and don’t like on that route,” said Councilman Donald McBrayer. “They’re the ones who live there and use the sidewalks, so we want to get their perspective.”

These walking audits, which are expected to begin late this month, are part of Peru’s Main Street revitalization plan designed to improve the town’s main hub.

Phase I of the $150,000 plan, which is funded through a state grant, includes eliminating the large shoulder on the side of North Main Street with town hall and incorporate a planted buffer zone filled with trees and grass.

McBrayer said there’s a chance to make alterations to that plan based on residential feedback.

“We still have some flexibility,” said McBrayer. “We want to make sure we develop a safe street plan that adheres to everyone.”

McBrayer said he believes the walking audits will bring to light other issues not thought of by the town board or River Street Planning & Development, who were tasked with consulting on the effort.

So far, several residents in previous information sessions have expressed concerns with the large three-way intersection near Stewart’s, in which town officials are hoping to downsize and put in new crosswalks during this phase.

How far improvements will go will be dependent on how far the grant funding takes them, said McBrayer. The plan is to use in-kind services to save funds to go as far down Main Street as possible.

Town officials are hoping to complete phase one this summer. But the Department of Transportation has yet to approve and make comments on the plan.

“It’s being reviewed, said Michael Flick, a DOT spokesman in a previous interview. “I don’t have a timeline for when our comments will be returned.”

AFTER PHASE ONE

The proposed second phase includes the construction of an 8-foot-wide multi-use path for both pedestrians and bicyclists on the opposite side of Main Street.

The final phase includes extending the sidewalk on both sides of the Route 22 bridge and making a connector path to the Little Ausable River Walking Trail.

The ultimate goal, McBrayer said, is to connect all three parks by a trail system and, eventually, connect the trail to Peru Central.

Estimated costs are yet to be determined by River Street Planning & Development.

“This is a long-term project,” McBrayer said. “We’re talking years before we see a lot of this done.”

For more information or updates, visit perutown.com.