Peru seeking funding for sewer project

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Peru officials are seeking funding for its $4 million sewer project. Changes include upgrading the lift station to increase its capacity and replacing the exposed main pipe with a new one.

PERU — Town officials are on the hunt for funding sources for its $4 million sewer project.

The existing infrastructure has reached its capacity, and a deteriorating bank has exposed a pipe near Sunrise Drive.

While there is currently nothing wrong with the pipe, said Water and Sewer District Superintendent Courtney Tetrault, it may rupture if a tree falls on it.

A rupture could result in over 500 customers losing sewer service and contaminate the Little Ausable River, said Councilman Donald McBrayer.

Codes Enforcement Officer Bob Guynup said future development of Winding Brook on Winding Brook Road and Bloomfield Road, which currently has 27 houses and five vacant lots, could also be stalled in the system suffers a breakdown.

The proposed plan would install a new pipe on North Bend Street to replace the exposed unit. Upgrading a pump and lift station on the intersection of Buttonbrook Parkway and Maiden Lane to have more capacity for future customers is another priority.

Tetrault said he’s unsure of the exact capacity of the current lift station.

“I don’t have the numbers,” he said. “Engineers looked at it and said it needed to be upgraded.”

Tetrault said after upgrades to increase the capacity level, the lift station — a device that pumps effluent from a lower to higher elevation — will be able to accommodate new sewer customers.

Supervisor Pete Glushko said the sewer plant itself, which is located on Sunrise Drive, has the capacity to handle more customers, but the main pipe that directly moves effluent to the plant and the lift station need to be upgraded.

SEEKING FUNDING

McBrayer sought help from Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who briefed lawmakers and residents on the state budget last week.

“I we don’t address this soon, it could be a disaster,” he said. “This is way beyond our ability to afford and we’re desperate.”

The state budget includes $2.5 billion for clean water projects, divvied out over five years.

The Adirondack Council has said local communities face $100 million in infrastructure needs.

Municipalities looking to upgrade aging sewer infrastructure are eligible to receive this funding, said Jones.

“We will certainly look into it,” he said.

POSSIBLE BOND

To open the door to seek grant funding, town officials approved taking out a $4 million bond for sewer system upgrades — but have not yet done so.

Taking out a bond without additional funding could mean higher user fees for about 500 households.

“We might have to raise the rates even though we don’t want to,” said Glushko.

How much will be tacked onto each bill remains yet-to-be-determined, said Glushko. But grants and the use of in-kind services would decrease the bond payment.

Sewer rates already increased by $4 per quarter to $58 for the first 6,000 gallons used for residents inside the district and $68 for users outside the district this year.

Glushko said the town is going to do everything in its power to make sure the amount placed on the sewer customers is as low as possible.

“We know that expense is too much to levy onto the ratepayers,” he said. “So, we are going to prioritize, figure out what to do and get it done.”