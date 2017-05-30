Peru supervisor recounts military service

× Expand Photo provided Peru Supervisor Pete Glushko served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 to 1995. Pictured above is him in the back seat of an F-4D while at RAF Lakenheath, circa in 1976.

PERU — A military aircraft crashed in a bombing range in Idaho in 1979, which took the lives of several active air force members.

Peru Supervisor Pete Glushko was the original pilot.

But a last-minute swap removed him from rotation.

“If they hadn’t made the switch two weeks prior,” he said. “I would’ve died.”

Glushko has lost around a dozen friends while serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 to 1995.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends to accidents,” said Glushko, such as one navigator who died from a plane crash during a rescue mission in Iran.

Besides the plane crash, Glushko has had several close encounters with death, including a mission to find terrorists, referred to back then as “sabers,” who threatened to attack their base.

That invasion never came.

“We flew around for five hours at night and didn’t find anyone,” he said. “I was lucky, but not everyone was as lucky as I was.”

Glushko said his service was rewarding since he got to travel the world, visiting places such as Spain, Italy, Germany and England.

But it’s leavened with sadness.

“When you lose a friend, it’s a sad day,” he said. “But you don’t have time to think about death when you’re serving.

“You trained to go to war and war never stops.”

‘IT’S SUPPOSED TO MEAN SOMETHING’

Glushko uses Memorial Day as a way to remember and honor the lives of those lost while serving their country.

“Memorial Day isn’t just a day off from work or the first day summer,” he said. “It’s supposed to mean something.”

Several VFW’s and American Legions across Clinton County hosted cemetery visits, memorial services and community parades this past weekend.

The Peru Memorial VFW Post 309 on Route 22B held its annual Memorial Day service on May 29, which featured a memorial roll call, lighting of the POW/MIA and taps.

Guest speakers included Councilman Donald McBrayer, County Legislator Pete Keenan (Area-5) and Father Alan Shnob of St. Augustine’s Parish.

Glushko normally says a few words during the ceremony but couldn’t this year due to being out of town.

The supervisor has made it a mission to attend a nearby Memorial Day service during his travels.

“Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices people have made for our country,” he said. “It’s about remembering those who gave their all for this country.”