Peru Turkey Trot returns

PERU | As some families slide a turkey into the oven on Thanksgiving morning, others will brave the cold for a different sort of holiday tradition.

The John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot, a brisk community run held every Thanksgiving, is now in its 40th year.

For some families, this event has become a holiday staple, according to John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot Chair Lois Roberts.

“It’s the one place you can meet and see people from your past,” she said, noting that many college students returning home for the holidays enjoy the event every year.

The morning starts off at Peru Elementary School with a one mile fun run at 8:45 a.m. A series of longer, more intensive runs, including a 5K and 10K, follow at 9:15 a.m.

“It’s a really informal run,” Roberts said.

“It’s a fun run — except for the two or three (people) that take it really seriously.”

Attendance has steadily grown over the years, she said.

Last year 587 people showed up to participate, which generated around $9,000 for the Peru Lions Club after expenses, she said.

Around 70 volunteers work together to facilitate the event every year, according to Roberts. It’s the club’s largest fundraiser, and 100 percent of the process benefit the local community.

“Our mission is service to our community,” she said.

The Peru Lions Club and its approximately 60 members give to 18 service organizations every year.

“We’re always open to new membership,” said Roberts, who noted that the average age of members is around 70 years old. “The club is more than meetings — it’s a lot of fun.”

ORIGINS

This 40-year-old event wasn’t always a fundraiser.

“In the early days, they had a cannon to start the race and a keg of beer at the end. All on school grounds,” Roberts said. “Times have changed.”

The Peru Lions Club Turkey Trot was named for John P. Adams, a founding member of the club, said Roberts.

“He was an Air Force guy,” she said. “He started running due to health problems in the early ‘60s. He and the other members would run all around Clinton County.”

After Adams passed away, the club decided to continue this event in his honor.

To learn more about the event, or to sign up for the 40th annual John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot, visit perulionsclubnewyork.org.