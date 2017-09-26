Peru woman in ICU after dog attack

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A local woman, Loretta Timmons, was the victim of a dog attack late last week. Town Supervisor Peter Glushko said that the town will seek to hash out a plan for housing dangerous dogs in the future.

PERU | A local woman was hospitalized and is in intensive care after suffering what family members described as “major facial trauma” as a result of a bulldog attack last Friday.

Loretta Timmons was checking her mail outside of her Union Road residence when her neighbor’s dogs ran across the road and “violently attacked her,” said her family in a statement.

A state Department of Transportation employee, Deanna Quinn-Rotella, was driving by at the time and staved off the attack.

Timmons, 81, was transported to UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh before being airlifted to UVM-Fletcher Allen Medical Center in Burlington, where she underwent five hours of reconstructive surgery.

“At this point, the surgery was more successful than what we could have hoped for,” the family said in a statement on Tuesday. “She is talking and will hopefully be moved out of ICU today.”

Town officials discussed the attack at their town board meeting on Monday.

State police identified the owner as Michael V. James.

Peru Dog Control Officer Dave Drollette said at least one of the dogs had a history of biting humans, but did not offer any additional details.

Town Supervisor Peter Glusko said the town hadn’t received reports about the dog before. He told The Sun on Tuesday that the dog was unlicensed.

The dog owner voluntarily had the American bulldog euthanized, Glushko said.

The other two dogs, both Boxers, remained under quarantine by order of the Peru Dog Control Officer, according to the state police.

Drollette told the supervisor that he would be issuing a number of tickets to the owner. But he declined to further discuss the incident with a reporter, citing an appearance in court scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, after this edition went to print.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” he said.

Glushko said he believed the tickets were related to the owner’s failure to license the dog and the dogs running at large and harming a person, though he couldn’t verify the details.

“I’m not at liberty to say because the trial stuff is starting today,” he said.

A person who answered the phone at the Peru Town Court on Tuesday declined to discuss details, citing a lack of information.