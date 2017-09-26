Peru woman in ICU after dog attack

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
A local woman, Loretta Timmons, was the victim of a dog attack late last week. Town Supervisor Peter Glushko said that the town will seek to hash out a plan for housing dangerous dogs in the future.
PERU | A local woman was hospitalized and is in intensive care after suffering what family members described as “major facial trauma” as a result of a bulldog attack last Friday.
Loretta Timmons was checking her mail outside of her Union Road residence when her neighbor’s dogs ran across the road and “violently attacked her,” said her family in a statement.
A state Department of Transportation employee, Deanna Quinn-Rotella, was driving by at the time and staved off the attack.
Timmons, 81, was transported to UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh before being airlifted to UVM-Fletcher Allen Medical Center in Burlington, where she underwent five hours of reconstructive surgery.
“At this point, the surgery was more successful than what we could have hoped for,” the family said in a statement on Tuesday. “She is talking and will hopefully be moved out of ICU today.”
Town officials discussed the attack at their town board meeting on Monday.
State police identified the owner as Michael V. James.
Peru Dog Control Officer Dave Drollette said at least one of the dogs had a history of biting humans, but did not offer any additional details.
Town Supervisor Peter Glusko said the town hadn’t received reports about the dog before. He told The Sun on Tuesday that the dog was unlicensed.
The dog owner voluntarily had the American bulldog euthanized, Glushko said.
The other two dogs, both Boxers, remained under quarantine by order of the Peru Dog Control Officer, according to the state police.
Drollette told the supervisor that he would be issuing a number of tickets to the owner. But he declined to further discuss the incident with a reporter, citing an appearance in court scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, after this edition went to print.
“I’m not going to talk about it,” he said.
Glushko said he believed the tickets were related to the owner’s failure to license the dog and the dogs running at large and harming a person, though he couldn’t verify the details.
“I’m not at liberty to say because the trial stuff is starting today,” he said.
A person who answered the phone at the Peru Town Court on Tuesday declined to discuss details, citing a lack of information.
‘OUR FAMILY’S HERO’
Timmons’ family praised Quinn-Rotella’s actions.
“I don’t know what we would’ve done if she hadn’t been driving by,” said her son, Robert Timmons, who serves as a county legislator.
“We are confident our mother is here with us today because of her heroic actions,” he said. “Deanna has told us she did what anybody would do but we feel she went above and beyond and will forever be our family’s hero.”
The family also praised the Peru and Keeseville Fire Departments and their emergency medical technicians who responded quickly to the incident, as well as CVPH and Fletcher Allen for “the exceptional care being given to our mother. Because of their efforts, her condition improves every day.”
BUILDING A PLAN
The incident has sparked discussion over future protocol for dangerous canines.
“If a dog is designated dangerous, where do we take it?” Glushko asked. “We don’t want this to ever happen, but it does.”
The town currently has a contract with Elmore SPCA, but it’s against their policy to take dangerous dogs, he said.
According to the New York State Bar Association, a “dangerous dog” is defined as any dog that without justification attacks a person or domestic animal and causes physical injury or death, or behaves in a manner that a “reasonable person” would believe poses a serious and unjustified imminent threat of serious physical injury or death.
Elmore SPCA Shelter Manager Rebecca Burdo said the shelter does take “dangerous dogs” on a per case basis.
“(The dogs) can be housed in a municipal shelter, home or a private shelter like ours,” she said. “But we can’t take in dogs we can’t humanely house.”
In this situation, they were told that the dog was “human aggressive,” she said, which effected the shelter’s ability to house the canine.
The shelter is currently looking for funding to build humane kennel housing for these types of situations, according to Burdo.
Glushko said that the town would be reaching out to North Country SPCA, an Elizabethtown, Essex County shelter, to learn about whether they could house dogs deemed dangerous in the future.
The State Police in Plattsburgh are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or anyone with prior knowledge of any incidents involving these dogs to contact Investigator Matthew C. Dandrow, State Police – Plattsburgh, at 518-563-3761.