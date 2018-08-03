Pet adoption, nail trims, craft fair and more

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo/NCSPCA × 2 of 3 Expand Photo/NCSPCA × 3 of 3 Expand Photo/NCSPCA Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | The grand opening five years ago at the North Country Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter generated an annual celebration.

The Open House on Aug. 11 this year is an open invitation to families, friends, animal lovers, area residents with pets and those who might be looking for a new four-legged companion.

Wendy Beeman, chairwoman of the NCSPCA Board of Directors, said the warm welcome from shelter staff and its legion of volunteers is a chance for people to learn more about their important work and have fun exploring the shelter facility at the same time.

“One of the biggest highlights is free adoption of dogs and cats, the adoption fee is dropped for the day, and people can find new pets, pending approval of their application,” Beeman said.

And some events help people with furry family they already have.

“Other high points are with the pet services we are offering. There will be micro-chipping clinic for $20; nail trimming for a suggested $5 donation; and a rabies clinic for a $5 donation.”

The clinics help people care for their pets with a little help from experienced staff.

Pet care and training are part of the day’s events.

“New York State Police Trooper Michael Phelps and Stanley the bloodhound will be at the open house to meet and greet people and to provide a demonstration on what they do,” Beeman said.

Sometimes K9 search technique requires a short game of hide-and-seek.

Located on State Route 9N between Westport and Elizabethtown, the NCSPCA shelter is a busy hub for new, lost or found family pets, abandoned or neglected pets.

Most recent statistics show that from mid-June to mid-July staff and volunteers at the shelter received 14 cats and eight dogs. In the same time frame, 12 cats were adopted out as were 10 dogs.

“We had four dogs reclaimed by owners in that time frame,” Beeman said. “And that’s just one month.”

Visitors can meet and talk with NCSPCA shelter personnel, who help it run every day, 365 days a year, through every season, heat, ice or snow.

“We have the best staff and volunteers, volunteers who donate their time on holidays and make it all work, through snow storms and any weather. I don’t think people truly understand what goes in to daily care for our animals. The staff and volunteers are so dedicated and so passionate about what they do.”

The family-friendly Open House on Aug. 11 is also part pet friendly craft fair.

“We have about 25 vendors coming for a craft fair this year, and one of the vendors is Lulu Clayton who does custom pet portraits. She will be available to do portraits right there,” Beeman said.

In addition, the event has planned food, games and prizes with proceeds to benefit care of the NCSPCA animals.

“We’re hoping for a great community inclusion event. I think this year is going to be a really good one,” Beeman said.

NCSPCA is the only SPCA animal shelter Essex County and is a no-kill shelter that provides refuge to over 400 dogs and cats each year.

NCSPCA OPEN HOUSE

The Open House begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 and continues through 3 p.m.

Pet services are available at the shelter from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.